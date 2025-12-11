Iran's President commends Kazakhstan's contribution to strengthening peace and cooperation in the region

The Iranian President noted that Kazakhstan's rapid development opens up new opportunities for expanding cultural, scientific, and socio-political ties between the countries of the region and global partners.

– Kazakhstan is experiencing a stage of rapid development and can become an important crossroads between East and West, North and South. Rapid development makes it possible to strengthen cultural, scientific, artistic and socio-political interactions, Pezeshkian said.

According to him, intensifying cooperation and expanding transit routes create the necessary conditions for Kazakhstan to become a leading cultural hub in the region.

– If we expand routes and deepen interaction, Kazakhstan will be able to become the cultural hub of the region. This will bring the views of peoples closer, strengthen calm and accelerate development, the Iranian President emphasized.

He pointed out that entrepreneurs, investors, scientists, and cultural figures of both countries will be able to build partnerships significantly more effectively by increasing mutual initiatives.

– Our entrepreneurs, investors, scientists and cultural figures will be able to build connections much more easily. I am convinced that Kazakhstan, Iran and the countries of the region are in no way inferior to those who have advanced further, and we can help each other and reach these heights, Masoud Pezeshkian stated.

The Iranian President maintains that this kind of interaction enhances Kazakhstan's role as one of the key factors of stability and security in Eurasia.

