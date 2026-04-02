Iran’s President appeals to Americans

“In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful,” Pezeshkian began, addressing “the people of the United States of America, and all those who continue to seek the truth and aspire to a better life.”

He described Iran as one of the world’s oldest continuous civilizations and argued that the country has not pursued aggression in modern history.

To the people of the United States of America pic.twitter.com/3uAL4FZgY7 — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) April 1, 2026

Pezeshkian stressed that Iranians distinguish between governments and the people they govern, saying the Iranian population holds no hostility toward Americans, Europeans, or neighboring nations.

The president criticized portrayals of Iran as a threat, claiming such narratives are used to justify military pressure and geopolitical influence. He also pointed to the presence of U.S. forces in the region, arguing that Iran’s efforts to strengthen its military capabilities are defensive.

At the same time, he said sanctions and military actions have had severe humanitarian effects.

“When war inflicts irreparable harm on lives, homes, cities, and futures, people will not remain indifferent toward those responsible,” he said.

Pezeshkian questioned the rationale behind recent military actions against Iran, asking whether they truly serve American interests.

The Iranian president also criticized strikes on infrastructure, saying attacks on energy and industrial facilities harm civilians and create wider instability. Such actions, he said, “carry consequences that extend far beyond Iran’s borders.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Trump gave an update on Iran conflict in a national address.