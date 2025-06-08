Iran’s pistachio exports increase by 143% in year to March

With approximately 650,000 hectares dedicated to pistachio cultivation, the largest area under this crop in the world, total pistachio production in Iran exceeded 300,000 metric tons, reaffirming the nut's status as the country's main horticultural export product, according to the Iranian Ministry of Agriculture.

The Iranian authorities also highlighted an 83 per cent increase in cultivation over the past 11 years, with Kerman province remaining the key production hub. The industry now supports 350,000 direct jobs and typically brings in around US$1.5 billion in foreign currency earnings annually.



Broader agricultural exports from Iran also showed robust growth, reaching US$5.2 billion in the year to March, a 29 per cent increase on the previous year. The government is now expected to capitalise on the momentum by enhancing food safety frameworks, potentially unlocking new opportunities in key international markets.

Earlier it was reported Iran had successfully implemented devices to remove arsenic from drinking water in more than 20 villages. The technology, based on the use of nanostructured iron nanoparticle adsorbents, has significantly improved water quality for local residents

