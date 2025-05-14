Iran improves water quality through nanotechnology

More than 150 such devices have already been put into operation in Kerman province and more than 20 villages have installed local water purification systems capable of treating up to 20 cubic metres of water per day.

Due to low rainfall and increased salinity and metal contamination of water resources, arsenic concentrations in some of Iran's groundwater have exceeded permissible limits, experts said.

Mehr News Agency, a partner of TV BRICS, emphasises that this project is an example of how scientific advances and technological innovation can have a direct positive impact on the quality of life of people, especially in remote areas.

