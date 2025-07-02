Iran announces suspension of cooperation with International Atomic Energy Agency

This was reported by Iranian media, which published a letter from Pezeshkian addressed to the Islamic Republic Atomic Energy Organization, the Supreme National Security Council and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On June 26, the spokesman for the Guardian Council of Iran Hadi Tahan Nazif, had announced that the members of the body composed of six theologians and six jurists had ratified a parliamentary bill aimed at suspending cooperation with the IAEA.

The only article in the text refers to the violation of national sovereignty of Iranian territory by Israel and the US in the context of the attacks on the country's nuclear facilities.

"According to Article 60 of the 1969 Vienna Convention on Nuclear Weapons, the government is obliged to immediately suspend all cooperation with the IAEA under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and its safeguards," the text reads, reported by the Iranian news agency ISNA. The provision should remain in force until the respect for the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as the safety of nuclear centers and scientists are ensured based on the framework of the UN Charter and at the discretion of the Supreme National Security Council.

Earlier, it was reported that the IAEA has confirmed that the key buildings at the Iranian Khondab nuclear facility were damaged in an airstrike.