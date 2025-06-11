EN
    Iranian scientists develop environmentally friendly probiotic battery

    18:46, 11 June 2025

    Iranian scientists Maedeh Mohammadifar and Maryam Rezaei have developed an innovative dissolvable battery powered by safe, probiotic microbes, TV BRICS reports.

    Scientist
    Photo credit: Freepik

    The battery, which harnesses the same beneficial bacteria found in yoghurt and dietary supplements, can generate electricity for over 100 minutes before harmlessly dissolving. The battery is constructed from water-soluble paper, making it an eco-friendly solution for temporary power needs.

    Designed for use in biomedical and environmental applications, the battery addresses a key challenge in electronics: preventing toxic waste. Conventional power sources, such as lithium batteries, often contain hazardous materials that can pollute the environment.

    The battery’s energy output can be adjusted, lasting anywhere from four minutes to over 100 minutes, depending on requirements. Its probiotic-based power source ensures that only beneficial microbes are released upon dissolution, making it safe for medical implants, environmental sensors, and disposable electronics.

    Earlier, it was reported that India is developing ultra-fast charging sodium-ion battery as alternative to lithium technology.

