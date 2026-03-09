Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian makes phone call to Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev

Durig the talk, President Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani president for visiting the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan, where he offered condolences over the death of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and many civilians, as well as for his intention to provide humanitarian assistance to Iran.

Masoud Pezeshkian stated that the incident involving an airstrike on Nakhchivan has no connection to Iran and emphasized that the incident will be investigated.

President Ilham Aliyev once again expressed his condolences for the deaths of numerous civilians as a result of the recent events in Iran.

The Azerbaijani president stressed the importance of investigating the incident that occurred in Nakhchivan.

Earlier, it was reported nearly 1,900 people had been evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan amid Middle East tensions.