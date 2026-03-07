Iranian President apologizes for attacking neighboring states

He stressed the need to apologize to neighboring countries that have been attacked. He said the country’s leader, commanders, and students gave their lives because of the enemy’s brutal invasion. The country’s armed forces are ready for self-sacrifice, risking their lives to protect the territorial integrity of the country. When there were no commanders, they did everything necessary themselves to defend the land with honor and strength. He stressed Iran does not intend to attack neighboring countries. “As we have said, they are our brothers, and we strive to walk hand in hand with them to establish peace and tranquility,” Pezeshkian said.

He added that the Interim Leadership Council has decided that neighboring countries should not be targeted unless they attack Iran first, stressing that such matters must be resolved through diplomacy.

It was also reported earlier that Iranian authorities are partially resuming the work of government institutions in Tehran.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the statement made by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in which he announced that the Interim Leadership Council had decided to renounce attacks on neighboring countries.