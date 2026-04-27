Iranian FM says discussions in Oman include ways to ensure safe transit through Strait of Hormuz

"Important discussions on bilateral matters and regional developments. As only Hormuz littoral states, our focus included ways to ensure safe transit that is to benefit of all dear neighbors and the world," Araghchi wrote on social media platform X.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Araghchi arrived in Muscat on Saturday, and held talks with senior Omani officials on bilateral relations and regional developments on Sunday, after which he returned to Pakistan's Islamabad for a second visit within around 24 hours.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz is "sealed up tight" until Iran is able to make a deal with the United States to end hostilities, as he ordered the Navy to "shoot and kill" any boat laying mines in the vital waterway.