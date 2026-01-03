Iran urges UN to respond to Trump’s ‘reckless’ threats over protests

The letter sent on Friday came hours after Trump said the US was “locked and loaded and ready to go” if any more protesters were killed in the ongoing demonstrations in Iran over the cost of living.

Iravani called on UN chief Antonio Guterres and members of the UNSC to “unequivocally and firmly condemn” Trump’s “reckless and provocative statements”, describing them as a “serious violation” of the UN Charter and international law.

Any attempt to incite, encourage or legitimise internal unrest as a pretext for external pressure or military intervention is a gross violation of the sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iravani said in the letter, which was published in full by the IRNA state news agency.

The letter added that Iran’s government “reiterates its inherent right to defend its sovereignty” and that it will “exercise its rights in a decisive and proportionate manner”.

The United States of America bears full responsibility for any consequences arising from these illegal threats and any subsequent escalation of tensions, Iravani added.

Previously, Qazinform reported protest actions continue in Iran amid a sharp deterioration in the economic situation and the devaluation of the national currency.