Currency crisis in Iran sparks protests as Trump signals US readiness to support demonstrators

According to IRNA, over the past week the Iranian rial fell to a historic low. The free market exchange rate of the US dollar exceeded 1.4 million rials, intensifying inflationary pressure and public concern.

Against this backdrop, protests erupted in Tehran and a number of other cities, involving traders and small business owners. IRNA reports that the demonstrations were socio-economic in nature and linked to rising prices and declining purchasing power. There have been reports of unrest and fatalities, though no official figures on the number of victims have been released.

As noted by the agency, economic instability is directly affecting the daily lives of millions of citizens and contributing to rising social tensions. The authorities say measures are being taken to stabilize the situation and restore public order.

Amid the developments, Donald Trump issued a statement on his Truth Social platform, writing:

“If Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Donald Trump also described as “excellent” his meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Florida and a phone call with Vladimir Putin, which took place on December 29, 2025.