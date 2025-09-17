Iran unveils first AI-powered legal robot

Developed by innovators Mehdi Esmaeili and Mohammad Vahedi, the robot has been trained on Iranian legal frameworks and is capable of responding precisely to a wide range of legal queries, according to Pars Today.



Speaking at the unveiling, Esmaeili highlighted that the system’s interface has been designed to be simple and accessible, allowing individuals with no legal background to use it effectively.



Vahedi noted that advances in social, educational, economic, and scientific fields have significantly transformed the practice of law, making AI applications in the legal sector increasingly important. He added that the robot is capable of analysing a variety of legal documents and case histories at unprecedented speed.



