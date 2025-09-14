Lonely customers find robots easier to talk to, UK study

The research, published in the Journal of Digital Economy, was carried out by a team of scholars from UK universities. A total of 354 participants took part in an online survey where they were shown scenarios such as checking into a hotel and asked to choose between being assisted by a robot or a staff member.

A significant share of those who reported feeling lonely deliberately opted for the robot.

The paradox of loneliness

It is often assumed that lonely people seek out conversation, but the study revealed the opposite: in many situations, avoiding interaction feels more comfortable. Robots act as a kind of buffer, allowing people to get the service they need without the emotional strain that comes with human contact.

The researchers explained this through the evolutionary theory of loneliness. When faced with a lack of social connection, people may either actively seek new relationships or retreat from them to conserve emotional energy. In service encounters, the latter strategy often proves more appealing.

Dr. Yu Ye, a lecturer in marketing at Newcastle University Business School, explained:

"Our research shows that loneliness can increase the desire for low-pressure interactions, but it's the overwhelming flood of digital information and social comparison in modern life that truly tips the scales for lonely people toward preferring robotic assistance to avoid complex interactions and judgmental exchanges."

The researchers stress that their findings matter not only for academia but also for business. Companies introducing service robots can take customers’ emotional state into account, making these technologies more appealing and increasing satisfaction among those who feel lonely.

At the same time, the authors caution that relying entirely on robotic interaction could deepen social isolation over time. They argue it is important to maintain a balance by offering both robotic and human service options.

