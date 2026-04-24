Iran to resume international flights from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport

Ramin Kashef Azar, CEO of Imam Khomeini Airport City, told the Iranian Labor News Agency (ILNA) that foreign passenger flights will resume on April 25 after being suspended during the war. Round-trip flights to Istanbul and Muscat have already been authorized, with additional domestic and international routes to be added gradually based on demand.

“All infrastructure and navigation systems are fully operational, and there are no issues for conducting flights,” he said, noting that during the ceasefire period the airport remained active for cargo operations, while foreign airlines relocated their aircraft.

Meanwhile, Iran’s national carrier Iran Air began restoring domestic services earlier this week. The first flight on the Tehran-Mashhad route operated on April 22, according to IRNA. The airline is scheduled to continue domestic flights on April 25 and 26 as part of a phased return to normal operations.

The resumption of flights follows major disruptions to air traffic after the outbreak of war on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran, prompting retaliatory strikes by Tehran.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kuwait airlines would resume operations starting Sunday, April 26.