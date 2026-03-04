Iran to name next supreme leader soon

“The Supreme Leader ⁠will be identified ⁠in the closest opportunity, we are close ⁠to a conclusion, ⁠however the ⁠situation in the country is a war situation,” ‌Khatami told state TV.

Earlier, it was reported that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khameni, has been killed in an attack by the Israel and the U.S.

The Cabinet declared 40 days of public mourning and 7 days of holidays following the death of the Leader of the Revolution.

Later, Iran announced the formation of a three-member transitional council to handle the state duties following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.