    Iran to continue nuclear energy development

    10:15, 22 June 2025

    The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) issued a statement in connection with the attacks on nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, Trend reports.

    AEOI
    Photo credit: Trend

    The statement said the attacks, which took place in the early morning hours, were contrary to international law and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

    The AEOI stressed that despite the strikes on strategic facilities, Iran will continue to develop nuclear energy and will not allow its nuclear programs to be suspended.

    As written before, Trump says US has bombed Iran’s Fordow, Isfahan, Natanz nuclear sites.

    Iran Israel Middle East situation Armed conflicts USA
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
