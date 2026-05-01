Iran submits new proposal for negotiations with U.S. via mediator Pakistan
The Islamic Republic of Iran says that it has delivered its latest proposal for negotiations based on efforts to end the war to Pakistan, IRNA reports.
Iran handed over the text to Pakistan – a mediator for negotiations with the United States – on Thursday evening.
Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei emphasized in a television interview that ending the war and establishing a sustainable peace remain Tehran’s main priorities in negotiations with the United States.
Following a ceasefire between Iran and the United States on April 7, the two sides held negotiations mediated by Pakistan in Islamabad on April 11. However, the talks concluded without achieving an agreement.
Previously, Qazinform reported Iran signals a new approach to the Strait of Hormuz management, vows regional security.