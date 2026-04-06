Iran sets record for longest nationwide internet blackout

According to international monitoring organization NetBlocks, the country’s nationwide internet blackout has entered its 37th consecutive day, surpassing 864 hours. This makes it the longest and most extensive state-level internet shutdown ever recorded.

The restrictions were reportedly introduced shortly after the outbreak of military hostilities in the region in late February. Since then, access to the global internet has remained almost entirely blocked, while international internet traffic has dropped to minimal levels.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Cuba experienced its second nationwide power outage within a week.