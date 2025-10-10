Iran sets new record with 1,400 tonnes of olive product exports

According to IRNA, Zolfaqari noted that the surge in exports was driven by the implementation of the National Biodiversity Management Plan for olive trees. The initiative focused on strengthening production, improving packaging standards, and supporting the development of domestic brands.



He also highlighted that Iran is expanding its olive export opportunities by pursuing international certifications such as Halal, opening new avenues for trade with Arab nations.



Iran currently ranks 17th among the world’s 43 largest olive producers, with an annual output of around 94,000 tonnes cultivated across more than 55,000 hectares. To further enhance product quality, the country is investing in its processing industry, which now includes 254 licensed facilities capable of handling over 370,000 tonnes of olives annually.



Earlier, it was reported that olive oil production hit 12,000 tons in season's first month in Jordan.