Olive oil production hits 12,000 tons in season's first month in Jordan

The Department of Statistics revealed today that production reached 12,000 tons between mid-October and mid-November, compared to 9,100 tons during the same period last year.



Irbid emerges as the country's leading producer, with its olive presses yielding 6,000 tons of oil. Ajloun follows with 1,400 tons, while Balqa's presses contributed 1,150 tons to the national output.



These findings come from an ongoing nationwide survey conducted by the Department of Statistics since 2008, working closely with the Ministry of Agriculture.



Field teams perform weekly visits to olive presses throughout the season, gathering crucial production data that shapes the country's agricultural policy and food security strategies.



The Department will release its next assessment in December, with comprehensive season-end figures to follow.



This monitoring initiative reflects Jordan's commitment to maintaining precise agricultural statistics, supporting evidence-based planning and development in this vital economic sector.