Iran says it is ready for possible U.S. ground action

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said the country is prepared to confront U.S. forces on the ground, accusing Washington of combining diplomatic outreach with military planning. He stated that Iran would not accept conditions it views as surrender and warned of consequences for any escalation.

His remarks followed reports that U.S. defense officials are considering options for limited ground operations, though no final decision has been announced. The White House said military planning is part of standard procedure and does not indicate that troops will be deployed.

At the same time, the United States has increased its military presence in the Middle East. U.S. Central Command confirmed the arrival of additional forces and equipment, including aircraft and amphibious assets. The USS Tripoli amphibious assault ship also reached the region as part of the deployment of about 3,500 personnel.

U.S. officials said efforts to find a diplomatic solution are ongoing. Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that Iran has not formally responded to a proposed peace framework, but there are signs of limited engagement on specific issues.

President Donald Trump said negotiations are progressing, while also stating that he is not planning to send ground troops. The White House reiterated that preparations by the Pentagon are intended to provide options rather than signal an imminent decision.

According to U.S. officials, 13 service members have been killed during the conflict, while two additional deaths were reported from non-combat causes.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency that Iran allowed 20 Pakistani-flagged vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.