Iran resumes gas output at South Pars platforms

Touraj Dehqani, CEO of Pars Oil and Gas Company, confirmed that production recovery is advancing steadily.

He credited the progress to the technical expertise of oil specialists, integrated management, and full use of existing capacities.

“Three offshore South Pars platforms have so far returned to the production cycle,” Dehqani stated.

Several offshore platforms remained operational but were forced to halt production due to damaged refineries unable to process gas.

Strikes in March targeted energy infrastructure in the Assaluyeh region, partially disrupting South Pars operations.

South Pars, shared with Qatar, is the world’s largest natural gas field.

It accounts for the bulk of Iran’s natural gas production, making its restoration critical for national energy supply.

In March U.S. President Donald J. Trump said that no further attacks will be carried out against the South Pars Gas Field in Iran, stating that the United States had no prior knowledge of a strike by Israel on the facility.