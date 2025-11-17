Iran reports sharp rise in international arrivals in first half of year

He noted that visitor numbers grew by more than 30 per cent in the early spring months, with another strong surge beginning in September and October. Based on current trends, the minister expects the total number of foreign arrivals to exceed seven million by the end of the year.

Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri highlighted Iran’s unique appeal, citing its rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes and extensive historical sites, which collectively position the country as one of the world’s most attractive travel destinations.

He also announced progress in developing rural tourism, confirming that three Iranian villages have been newly recognised by the UN World Tourism Organization. Iran nominated eight villages for the 2025 evaluation cycle, with the three selected sites now added to the global list of outstanding rural destinations.

The minister underscored that the country’s growing international visibility, paired with ongoing heritage and community-based tourism initiatives, is supporting the sector’s continued expansion.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported a woman has conducted the Tehran Symphony Orchestra for the first time ever.