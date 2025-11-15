Iran’s first female conductor leads Tehran Symphony
For the first time ever, a woman has conducted the Tehran Symphony Orchestra, Kazinform News Agency reports citing IRNA.
42-year-old Paniz Faryousefi became the first female conductor to take the podium of the country’s principal orchestra.
اولین زن رهبر ارکستر سمفونیک در ایران— Sadra (@HajNooredin) November 13, 2025
«پانیذ فریوسفی»
اجرای نخست در تالار رودکی(وحدت) pic.twitter.com/x7Yb3CqMlM
Paniz Faryousefi was born in Iran and began her musical career as a violinist. She later continued her professional studies at the Komitas State Conservatory in Yerevan, Armenia. She has worked as a concertmaster, performed with various ensembles, and founded her own string quartet.
After the 1979 Islamic Revolution, women in Iran faced strict limitations in public and artistic roles. Solo female singing before a mixed-gender audience remains prohibited, and major positions in state cultural institutions have traditionally been held by men.
Earlier, it was reported that Astana hosted a concert marking the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, celebrating global cooperation through music.