Iran’s first female conductor leads Tehran Symphony

42-year-old Paniz Faryousefi became the first female conductor to take the podium of the country’s principal orchestra.

اولین زن رهبر ارکستر سمفونیک در ایران

«پانیذ فریوسفی»

اجرای نخست در تالار رودکی(وحدت) pic.twitter.com/x7Yb3CqMlM — Sadra (@HajNooredin) November 13, 2025

Paniz Faryousefi was born in Iran and began her musical career as a violinist. She later continued her professional studies at the Komitas State Conservatory in Yerevan, Armenia. She has worked as a concertmaster, performed with various ensembles, and founded her own string quartet.

After the 1979 Islamic Revolution, women in Iran faced strict limitations in public and artistic roles. Solo female singing before a mixed-gender audience remains prohibited, and major positions in state cultural institutions have traditionally been held by men.

