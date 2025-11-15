EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Iran’s first female conductor leads Tehran Symphony

    15:12, 15 November 2025

    For the first time ever, a woman has conducted the Tehran Symphony Orchestra, Kazinform News Agency reports citing IRNA.

    Iran’s first female conductor leads Tehran Symphony
    Photo credit: IRNA

    42-year-old Paniz Faryousefi became the first female conductor to take the podium of the country’s principal orchestra. 

    Paniz Faryousefi was born in Iran and began her musical career as a violinist. She later continued her professional studies at the Komitas State Conservatory in Yerevan, Armenia. She has worked as a concertmaster, performed with various ensembles, and founded her own string quartet.

    After the 1979 Islamic Revolution, women in Iran faced strict limitations in public and artistic roles. Solo female singing before a mixed-gender audience remains prohibited, and major positions in state cultural institutions have traditionally been held by men.

    Earlier, it was reported that Astana hosted a concert marking the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, celebrating global cooperation through music.

    Iran Middle East World News Culture Gender equality
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All