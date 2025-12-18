Iran prepares to send living organisms into space

Salarieh stated that the new capsule weighs approximately 700 kilograms, a weight reached after precise technical reviews to reduce it from 1,500 kilograms while maintaining higher efficiency than previous models.

The capsule is distinguished by advanced guidance and navigation systems that ensure high accuracy in determining the landing site, making it technically suitable for carrying living organisms, and possibly humans in the future, although the initial launches will be limited to purely technical experiments.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan and China launched a high-precision nanosatellite into orbit.