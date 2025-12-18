Iran prepares to send living organisms into space
The head of the Iranian Space Agency, Hassan Salarieh, announced that the new Iranian biological capsule has entered its final stages of design and construction, revealing a plan to conduct a suborbital test launch next year, aimed at carrying out preliminary tests and demonstrating the advanced technical capabilities of the developed model, TV BRICS reports.
Salarieh stated that the new capsule weighs approximately 700 kilograms, a weight reached after precise technical reviews to reduce it from 1,500 kilograms while maintaining higher efficiency than previous models.
The capsule is distinguished by advanced guidance and navigation systems that ensure high accuracy in determining the landing site, making it technically suitable for carrying living organisms, and possibly humans in the future, although the initial launches will be limited to purely technical experiments.
