    Iranian FM to pay official visit to Tajikistan

    10:39, 30 July 2025

    On July 30, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, will pay an official visit to the Republic of Tajikistan, Khovar reports. 

    Photo credit: Khovar

    Within the framework of the visit, the Iranian Foreign Minister will be received by the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon.

    Meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan and other high-ranking officials are also expected to take place during the visit.

    As reported previously, Uzbekistan, Iran forge ahead with bold plans for cooperation. 

