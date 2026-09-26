Iran offers seven-day Hormuz reopening plan

According to Araghchi, Tehran has already delivered the proposal to Washington through Qatar.

“If the necessary conditions are met, the strait can be reopened, a normal maritime passage restored within seven days,” he said. “The choice now rests with the United States.”

Araghchi did not detail Iran’s demands but said the required US measures were included in the memorandum of understanding signed on June 18.

The 14-point document was intended to establish a ceasefire and partially reopen the strategic waterway. It included commitments to halt military operations, provide sanctions relief, end the US naval blockade and facilitate the safe passage of commercial vessels.

However, the agreement collapsed after both sides resumed military strikes.

Before the conflict, around 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies passed through the Strait of Hormuz. Its closure has disrupted shipping and contributed to sharp fluctuations in energy prices.

Araghchi said everything was prepared for an agreement if Washington demonstrated seriousness. He also rejected negotiations under pressure, stating that Iran would not accept “coercion, threats or intimidation.”

“Diplomacy is not surrender, and peace cannot be built through threats of annihilation,” he added.

The United States has not yet announced its formal response to the proposal.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told the UN General Assembly that Tehran was ready for negotiations with Washington but rejected pressure and demanded an end to the US naval blockade.