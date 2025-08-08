Iran maintains record oil export volumes with 1.8 million barrels per day

According to the report, the figures represent one of Iran’s strongest export performances since 2018. The country’s sustained export levels indicate a continued strong presence in global oil markets.

Earlier reports from July had noted similar export volumes over recent months. The latest data confirms that Iran has managed to stabilise its crude oil shipments at these elevated levels, marking a period of consistency in its international trade.

The media outlet noted that the current figures reflect Iran’s ongoing ability to maintain high levels of oil exports. The data points to a notable resilience in the country’s energy sector and its positioning within the global oil supply chain.

