Iran, Kazakhstan agree to accelerate development of North-South Corridor

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh, accompanying First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref at the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in Turkmenistan’s Avaza port city, held a meeting with Kazakhstan’s Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev.

During the meeting, Sadegh underscored the importance of accelerating transit projects and highlighted the eastern branch of the North-South transit corridor spearheaded by Kazakhstan in cooperation with regional countries.

She called for the swift implementation of a multilateral cooperation document signed by deputy transport ministers from Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan.

The two sides discussed strengthening multimodal transport links and proposed drafting a comprehensive five-year plan for bilateral transport cooperation. The initiative was welcomed by Sauranbayev, who also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s openness to Iranian flights.

The ministers further agreed to urgently assess the Caspian Sea’s transit potential. Kazakhstan’s proposal for joint transport projects similar to the “Caspian Bridge” initiative with Azerbaijan was welcomed by Iran, and both sides agreed to review the details.

