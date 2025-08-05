Azerbaijan highlights major growth in Middle Corridor freight movement

According to him, container trains from a number of Chinese cities reach the Azerbaijani capital Baku in just 10-12 days, which underscores the growing importance of the Middle Corridor as a strategically important international trade route.

The integration of the transport infrastructure of Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries forms the basis for broader Eurasian connectivity. In this context, he emphasized the importance of cooperation within the framework of the UN Special Program for SPECA countries.

The Prime Minister recalled that in November 2023, Baku hosted the SPECA summit, timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the program. The key outcomes of the event were the Baku Declaration and the Roadmap for the Digitalization of the Middle Corridor, aimed at expanding regional cooperation and integration into the global economy.

Speaking about the prospects for digital integration, Asadov emphasized that Azerbaijan is implementing a digital transformation initiative, including through the large-scale Digital Silk Road project, which provides for the construction of a trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable.

Earlier, it was reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed today the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.