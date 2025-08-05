EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Azerbaijan highlights major growth in Middle Corridor freight movement

    21:13, 5 August 2025

    The volume of cargo transportation via the Middle Corridor has increased by 90 percent since 2022, and transit time along the route has been significantly reduced, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a plenary session of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3) in Turkmenistan's Awaza, Trend reports.

    Azerbaijan highlights major growth in Middle Corridor freight movement
    Photo credit: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    According to him, container trains from a number of Chinese cities reach the Azerbaijani capital Baku in just 10-12 days, which underscores the growing importance of the Middle Corridor as a strategically important international trade route.

    The integration of the transport infrastructure of Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries forms the basis for broader Eurasian connectivity. In this context, he emphasized the importance of cooperation within the framework of the UN Special Program for SPECA countries.

    The Prime Minister recalled that in November 2023, Baku hosted the SPECA summit, timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the program. The key outcomes of the event were the Baku Declaration and the Roadmap for the Digitalization of the Middle Corridor, aimed at expanding regional cooperation and integration into the global economy.

    Speaking about the prospects for digital integration, Asadov emphasized that Azerbaijan is implementing a digital transformation initiative, including through the large-scale Digital Silk Road project, which provides for the construction of a trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable.

    Earlier, it was reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed today the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries. 

    World News Azerbaijan Middle Corridor Transport Cargo
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All