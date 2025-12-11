Iran interested in expanding trade and economic ties with Kazakhstan, Masoud Pezeshkian

The Iranian President emphasized Iran and Kazakhstan have the centuries-old cultural and spiritual ties. He noted that relations date back to the era of the Great Silk Road and have never been interrupted, even before Kazakhstan gained independence.

He said relations with Kazakhstan are of special importance. Since the Islamic Revolution, Iran has sought to strengthen cooperation with neighboring Muslim states, and Kazakhstan occupies a key place among them.

He also highlighted that the two countries share similar positions on many international and regional issues.

The Iranian leader stated cooperation between the two countries within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) grows year by year. He stressed the need to continue to strengthen these ties.

He also reported that bilateral trade turnover increased by 40% this year, calling it a positive indicator but noting that greater results are possible.

He reminded at the previous meeting, the countries agreed to raise mutual trade turnover to 3 billion US dollars and expressed Iran’s interest in expanding trade cooperation with Kazakhstan through the EAEU.

Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart and President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian held a narrow-format meeting in the Akorda Palace.