Iran intends to develop transport connectivity with Kazakhstan

The sides discussed the development of transport links connecting the two countries, as well as other issues of mutual interest. Particular attention was paid to implementing the arrangements reached during the official visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Kazakhstan, and to carrying out the instructions given by the heads of state following the visit.

Trade and economic cooperation, as well as transport and logistics connectivity, play a vital role in Kazakhstan-Iran relations. In this regard, the sides expressed readiness to thoroughly examine issues related to increasing cargo and transit volumes along the International North-South Transport Corridor and the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway, opening new transport corridors “Kazakhstan-Iran-Iraq” and “Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Armenia”, developing maritime links between the ports of the two countries, and implementing joint investment projects in transport and logistics at the Shahid Rajaee and Chabahar ports, and reaffirmed their commitment to elevating bilateral cooperation to a new level.

The sides also underscored the importance of holding regular meetings between officials responsible for transport and logistics in both countries to advance the implementation of joint projects.

Matters related to enhancing the connectivity between Kazakhstan and Iran are expected to be considered at the next meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission to be held in Iran.