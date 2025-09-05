Iran, IAEA to hold fresh round of talks to define new framework for cooperation: Envoy

In an interview with the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Reza Najafi said on Friday that the upcoming discussions would build upon previous Iran-IAEA negotiations, aiming to define collaboration within the framework of the Iranian parliament’s statute.

In a related development, Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met with Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and coordinator of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in Doha, Qatar, late Thursday.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said cooperation with the IAEA is to continue but will take a ‘new form.’