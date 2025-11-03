Iran holds meeting of Special Committee on Caspian Sea Affairs

At this meeting, important issues were discussed, including preparations for holding the seventh summit of the Caspian Sea littoral states in August next year in Iran, the meeting of the governors of the coastal provinces of the Caspian Sea littoral states in November in Rasht, the latest status of the legal regime and environmental issues of the Caspian Sea, and the Tehran Convention.

Representatives of the executive bodies presented a report on the measures taken, upcoming plans and challenges in the Caspian Sea basin.

This meeting is an important step towards strengthening national coordination in managing Caspian Sea issues and optimally exploiting the opportunities and capacities of joint cooperation in this water area.

Speaking earlier at the 2nd Central Asia-Russia summit, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of implementing the Interstate Program for the Conservation of Caspian Water Resources.