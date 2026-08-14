Iran eyes increased imports of Kazakh agrifood products

Aidarbek Saparov said Iran is one of the most promising markets for expanding Kazakhstan's agrifood exports.

In 2025, agrifood trade between Kazakhstan and Iran grew 55.8% year over year, accounting for 79% of total bilateral trade. Agricultural exports to Iran increased by 97%.

"We aim to ensure stable and predictable supplies, expand the product range, and strengthen long-term mutually beneficial agricultural partnership with Iran," Saparov said.

Photo source: gov.kz

In turn, Akbar Fathi confirmed Iran's interest in increasing imports of Kazakh agrifood products and expanding practical cooperation in priority areas.

The talks covered logistics development, joint investment projects, and practical cooperation.

A key area of cooperation is increasing grain supplies. Kazakhstan has the raw material base and capacity to form large, stable grain shipments, creating opportunities for long-term growth of Kazakh products in the Iranian market. Vegetable oils also offer additional export growth potential.

The two sides also discussed the development of seed production, the halal product market, sharing expertise in modern agritech, and the adoption of advanced agricultural solutions.

Photo source: gov.kz

Besides, investment cooperation remains a key area. Both sides are interested in joint projects that will boost trade volumes and create new production and logistics chains in the agrifood sector.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to intensify practical cooperation and give new momentum to the agricultural partnership.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan's Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issagaliyev met with Iranian Ambassador Ali Akbar Jowkar.