Iran exports handicrafts worth US$400 million annually

According to the Deputy Minister, woven handicrafts, engraved metalwork, wooden items, and leather embroidery have become key export products to neighbouring countries, where they are in high demand.

It is noted that in 2025, the government allocated ten times more budget funds to support handicrafts than in 2024. The state licensing system has registered 570,000 craftsmen across 300 fields of art.

Thus, the products of Iranian artisans serve not only as a means of strengthening intercultural dialogue but also as a tool for developing the country’s economy.

