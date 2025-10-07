Iran discovers ancient crustacean species dating back 200 million years

According to Hassan Shavakhi, head of the Ardestan Environmental Protection Department, the discovery provides “clear evidence of the health and biodiversity of the local ecosystem.” The ancient creature was found in a natural habitat following a period of heavy rainfall.



According to Alalam News Network, the Triops cancriformis, part of the branchiopod crustacean family, typically measures between 2 and 11 centimetres in length. Its eggs are uniquely adapted to survive in dry soil for more than two decades, remaining dormant until temporary ponds or reservoirs refill with water – a remarkable evolutionary adaptation that has ensured the species’ survival for millions of years.



Shavakhi described the find as the rediscovery of a “living fossil”, preserving traits almost unchanged since prehistoric times. This makes it of exceptional scientific importance for research into ancient life and environmental evolution.

He added that the presence of such a species in Ardestan underscores the ecological richness and resilience of the region’s semi-arid and mountainous landscapes, which host a diverse range of plant and animal life. The area is now considered one of Isfahan Province’s most important natural habitats.



The Ardestan Environmental Department continues to monitor local ecosystems in partnership with park rangers and nearby communities. Residents have been encouraged to report any sightings of rare species to assist ongoing conservation efforts.



Located around 118 kilometres north of Isfahan, Ardestan is home to over 43,000 people and increasingly recognised as a site of both ecological and scientific significance in central Iran.



Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan is set to add 11 new species to its list of rare animals.