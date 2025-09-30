Kazakhstan to add 11 new species to its list of rare animals

He said Kazakhstan is home to 835 vertebrate species and some 100,000 invertebrate species, including 178 species of mammals, 489 bird species (396 nesting, others migratory), 49 species of reptiles, 12 species of amphibians, 104 aquatic species, and 3 jawless fish.

Hunting is permitted across Kazakhstan for 35 species, including 27 fur-bearing animals, eight hoofed animals, and 59 bird species.

The current protected list includes 227 species (132 vertebrates, 96 invertebrates).

The Vice Minister stressed it is suggested to remove 21 invertebrate species from the list of rare and endangered animals and add six invertebrates, including three scorpion species, three insect species and five vertebrates, including Griffon vulture and Black vulture (birds), Dzungarian lizard and Tianshan lizard (reptiles), and jungle cat.

Vice Minister Sharbiyev prioritized preserving these species. He also emphasized that the population of rare animals such as the Tugai deer, kulan, argali, and goitered gazelle rose thanks to biodiversity conservation efforts.

It is worth reminding a group of researchers from the Tatishchev Astrakhan State University, Makhambet Utemisov West Kazakhstan University and Botanical Garden of the Uralsk Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences have discovered a new species of perennial plant growing in Kazakhstan’s Atyrau region.