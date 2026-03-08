Iran cuts fuel quota in Tehran after US-Israeli strikes on oil depots

According to Iranian state TV, citing the Tehran governorship, the attacks on oil depots in Tehran and Alborz provinces led to restrictions on fuel purchases at petrol stations in the capital.

Under the new measure, the quota for fuel purchases using personal cards at stations across the Tehran province has been cut from 30 liters to 20.

US and Israeli forces last Monday targeted oil depots in Tehran and Alborz provinces.

Regional tensions have soared since the United States and Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,000 people to date, including Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, over 150 schoolgirls, and senior military officials.

Iran has retaliated with sweeping strikes targeting US bases, diplomatic facilities, and military personnel across the region, as well as multiple Israeli cities.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a drone crashed into a 90-storey residential skyscraper in Dubai, after which several explosions were heard across the city.