    Dubai’s 23 Marina tower hit by debris from intercepted drone

    00:52, 8 March 2026

    A drone crashed into a 90-storey residential skyscraper in Dubai, after which several explosions were heard across the city, the UAE government press service said, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: x.com / FaytuksNetwork

    According to the source, loud blasts were reported in several districts, including the tourist area of Dubai Marina.

    Authorities said debris from intercepted aerial targets damaged the façade of a tower in the upscale Dubai Marina district. The Dubai government’s press service said on X that the situation had been brought under control.

    “Authorities confirm that debris resulting from a successful interception caused a minor incident on the façade of a tower in Dubai Marina. The situation has been contained. No injuries were reported,” city authorities said.

    Later, officials reported that a driver was killed after debris fell on a vehicle in the Al Barsha district.

    “Debris resulting from an aerial interception fell onto a car in the Al Barsha area, resulting in the death of a Pakistani driver,” the statement said.

    Earlier, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the country was in a state of war. His remarks came amid Iranian attacks on the Emirates following the start of a military operation by the United States and Israel against Iran.

    Previously the Iranian president apologized for attacks on neighboring states, stressing that Iran does not intend to target neighboring countries. He added that the Interim Leadership Council had decided that neighboring states should not be targeted unless they attack Iran first, emphasizing that such issues must be resolved through diplomacy.

    Dubai UAE Middle East Middle East situation Iran Armed conflicts Video World News
