Iran condemns US aggression and demands to investigate attacks on its nuclear sites

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns in the strongest possible terms, the United States’ military aggression against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities—a grave and unprecedented violation of the fundamental principles of the Charter of the United Nations and the international law.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is resolved to defend Iran's territory, sovereignty, security and people by all force and means against the United States' aggression.

This act of aggression, perpetrated by a permanent member of the Security Council, against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities constitutes not only a flagrant breach of the UN Charter—especially the prohibition of the use of force under Article 2(4) and the obligation to respect states' territorial integrity and sovereignty—but also a violation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and a devastating blow to the global non-proliferation regime.

The Islamic Republic of Iran reminds the United Nations, the Security Council, the UN Secretary-General, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and other relevant international bodies of their responsibilities to take urgent and decisive action in response to this breach of international law.

As a founding member of the United Nations, the Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the Organization and its responsible member states to fulfill their responsibilities in the face of the United States’ unlawful unilateral acts against Iran.

We urge the UN Security Council to convene an emergency session to unequivocally condemn this criminal act of aggression by the United States against Iran and to hold the United States accountable for its egregious violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and of the norms of international law.

In his post on X Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations.

The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behavior.

In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people.

Earlier, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry released Statement onthe situation in the Middle East.