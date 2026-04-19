Iran closes Hormuz again amid U.S. blockade tensions

The Iranian military said Saturday that control of the vital waterway, which carries about 20% of global oil trade, has “returned to its previous state.” Reports indicate Iranian gunboats opened fire on a tanker attempting to transit the strait.

The move came just hours after the passage had briefly resumed following a U.S.-brokered 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, during which more than a dozen vessels crossed.

In a statement cited by state media, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps described the U.S. blockade as “acts of piracy and maritime theft,” adding that the strait is now “under the strict management and control of the armed forces.”

“Until the US restores full freedom of navigation for vessels travelling from Iran to their destinations and back, the status of the Strait of Hormuz will remain tightly controlled and in its previous condition,” the statement said.

The renewed restrictions have already disrupted shipping flows. According to reports, several tankers turned back despite some vessels continuing transit.

India summoned Iran’s ambassador following a “shooting incident” involving Indian-flagged ships, expressing “deep concern” and urging Tehran to ensure safe passage.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump signaled uncertainty over the ceasefire, warning: “Maybe I won’t extend it… we’ll have a blockade, and unfortunately we’ll have to start dropping bombs again.”

Analysts say conflicting signals from all sides have heightened uncertainty, deterring vessels and complicating prospects for near-term de-escalation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that global oil prices plunged on Friday, while U.S. stock markets surged to record highs after Iran announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping.