Iran and Tajikistan to introduce visa-free travel for truck drivers

The move aims to streamline freight transport and boost trade between the two nations.

The agreement builds on earlier discussions between President Emomali Rahmon and Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, and complements an existing air travel visa waiver.

Both countries are also strengthening cooperation in civil aviation, banking, and investment, with joint initiatives in energy, infrastructure, and agriculture.

Officials say the new regime will accelerate trade, logistics, and even cultural and medical tourism, marking another step in deepening bilateral ties.

Earlier, it was reported that India and Saudi Arabia had approved visa-free travel for officials to deepen strategic ties.