Iran and Eurasian Economic Union emphasize deepening cooperation

Dehnavi, made the remarks during his meeting with Andrey Slepnev, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission in Kyrgyzstan on Saturday.

The TPO chief has traveled to Kyrgyzstan's Cholpon-Ata city, along with Mohammad Reza Aref, First Vice President and Mohammad Atabek, Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade to attend a meeting of the heads of government of the EEU that kicked off on Thursday.

Referring to their future plans and strategies to further deepen bilateral relations, the two sides expressed readiness for developing trade and reviewed the mechanisms for the implementation of the free trade agreement between the EEU and Iran.

The EEU is an intergovernmental economic grouping consisting of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia. Iran, Uzbekistan, Moldova, and Cuba have the observer members status of the union.

During the visit, the First Vice President stated that Iran is seeking permanent membership and said that “Developing relations with neighboring countries, especially Eurasia, is among the priorities of the current administration.

As written before, on August 14-15, the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will hold its regular meeting in Cholpon-Ata, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan.