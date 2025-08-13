Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to hold regular meeting in Kyrgyzstan

The EAEU heads of government are expected to discuss a wide range of issues related to the integration cooperation within the Union.

According to the EEC, the following issues will be on agenda of the meeting:

- on the approval of the program for the development of exchange trading on a common exchange (organized) market of goods within the EAEU;

- on the EEC’s 2024 annual report on the state of competition in the transborder markets and measures undertaken to prevent violation of the common competition rules;

- on the report on the formation of the EAEU’s common oil and oil products markets in 2024;

- on the report on the formation of the EAEU’s common gas market in 2024;

- the amendments to the Action Plan on the main directions and stages of implementation of coordinated (agreed) transport policy of EAEU member states for 2024–2026;

- on the implementation of the plan of priority measures for the digitalization of rail freight shipments within the EAEU and the measures envisaged in the section "Digitalization of transport corridors" of the EAEU-China trade-economic cooperation development;

- on fulfillment of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council’s directive to implement the approaches toward regulating climate agenda items;

- on the report on the feasibility of aligning qualification requirements on the most in-demand professions on the EAEU's labor market and the order of confirming professional qualifications;

- the Concept of the EAEU common market of pharmaceuticals;

- the Concept of the EAEU’s common market of medical equipment;

Earlier it was reported that the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization convened in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, in late June.