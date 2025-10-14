Iran among world’s top ten nations in nuclear medicine use

Speaking at a pharmaceutical industry exhibition, Ahadi explained that radiopharmaceuticals play a vital role in modern medicine, helping to diagnose and treat a range of illnesses with greater precision. This was reported by Mehr News Agency.



He noted that the use of radiopharmaceuticals is growing worldwide as countries adopt nuclear medicine technologies to enhance healthcare outcomes. Iran, he added, has made major strides in localising production, allowing it to meet domestic demand and reduce reliance on imports.



"Currently, around 400 medical centres across the country use domestically produced radiopharmaceuticals to treat patients", Ahadi said, describing the field as one of the most significant advances in nuclear medicine and an area of increasing global collaboration and innovation.



Earlier, Iran set new record with 1,400 tonnes of olive product exports.