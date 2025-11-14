IPA CIS endorses Kazakhstan-initiated model law on domestic violence

A delegation of Kazakhstani parliamentarians, led by Speaker of the Senate Maulen Ashimbayev, attended the event in Tajik capital Dushanbe.

On the sidelines of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, the model law on combating domestic violence, initiated by Kazakhstan, was endorsed. The law was previously put forward by Kazakhstan taking into account the country’s positive experience of lawmaking. It marked a turning point in strengthening protection of the rights of women and children.

Aigul Kuspan, a member of the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament, spoke about granting the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies an observer status at the IPA CIS.

On her part, Deputy Olga Bulavkina informed the session’s participants about model laws on land management, on limiting greenhouse gas emissions, as well as on amendments to the model Code on Subsoil and Subsoil Use for the CIS member states, that were sent to the Parliaments of the IPA CIS member states for use in national legislation.

Previously, Kazinform News Agency reported the Tajik capital is hosting the visiting autumn session of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.