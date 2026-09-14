iOS 27 release: When will Apple’s new update arrive worldwide?

Apple has confirmed September 14 as the release date for iOS 27. According to the company, the new software brings Apple Intelligence and Siri AI features to iPhone, along with other updates and improvements.

Apple has not announced an exact release time. Based on the timing of previous major iOS releases, the update is expected to become available at around 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

For users in different parts of the world, this would be approximately:

Los Angeles: 10:00 a.m., September 14

New York: 1:00 p.m., September 14

London: 6:00 p.m., September 14

Paris: 7:00 p.m., September 14

Astana: 10:00 p.m., September 14

New Delhi: 10:30 p.m., September 14

Singapore: 1:00 a.m., September 15

Hong Kong: 1:00 a.m., September 15

Tokyo: 2:00 a.m., September 15

Sydney: 3:00 a.m., September 15

These times are estimates based on Apple’s previous release patterns and do not represent an official Apple schedule. The update could become available slightly earlier or later depending on the rollout.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Apple introduced the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max on Wednesday, along with its first foldable smartphone and a redesigned Pro iPhone lineup, at a keynote in Cupertino.