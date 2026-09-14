iOS 27 release: When will Apple’s new update arrive worldwide?
Apple is set to release iOS 27 on September 14, bringing new features and improvements to compatible iPhones, including more advanced Siri AI capabilities, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Apple has confirmed September 14 as the release date for iOS 27. According to the company, the new software brings Apple Intelligence and Siri AI features to iPhone, along with other updates and improvements.
Apple has not announced an exact release time. Based on the timing of previous major iOS releases, the update is expected to become available at around 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time).
For users in different parts of the world, this would be approximately:
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Los Angeles: 10:00 a.m., September 14
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New York: 1:00 p.m., September 14
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London: 6:00 p.m., September 14
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Paris: 7:00 p.m., September 14
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Astana: 10:00 p.m., September 14
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New Delhi: 10:30 p.m., September 14
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Singapore: 1:00 a.m., September 15
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Hong Kong: 1:00 a.m., September 15
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Tokyo: 2:00 a.m., September 15
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Sydney: 3:00 a.m., September 15
These times are estimates based on Apple’s previous release patterns and do not represent an official Apple schedule. The update could become available slightly earlier or later depending on the rollout.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Apple introduced the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max on Wednesday, along with its first foldable smartphone and a redesigned Pro iPhone lineup, at a keynote in Cupertino.