Apple unveils first foldable iPhone at Ternus's debut keynote

The company presented the iPhone Duo, a book-style device that opens into a large interior display, ending years of speculation about whether Apple would enter a category Samsung has led since 2019. Ternus told the audience the device will redefine how a foldable phone is used, giving owners a screen that feels as natural to use as an iPad.

Apple did not stop at the foldable. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max anchor the conventional lineup, priced at $1,199 and $1,299 respectively, each starting with 256GB of storage. Both run a new A20 Pro processor that Apple describes as the first smartphone chip built on 2-nanometer technology, and both carry a 48MP main camera with a variable aperture that opens wider in low light.

Photo source: Apple

Photo source: Apple

The company also introduced the Apple Watch Series 12 at $399 and the Apple Watch Ultra 4 at $799, both fitted with a new health sensing system, along with AirPods 5 at $129, which bring active noise cancellation to Apple's cheapest earbuds for the first time.

On the software side, iOS 27 arrives as a free update on September 14 alongside an Apple Intelligence version of Siri that launches in beta.

Notably absent was a standard iPhone 18. Apple has split its release cycle for the first time, holding its more affordable models for a separate launch.

Pre-orders for the Pro models open on September 12, with sales beginning September 18 in more than 65 countries and a further 20 markets on September 25. The foldable is expected to reach buyers later in the autumn.

The keynote was Ternus's first since replacing Tim Cook, who moved to the role of executive chairman. Apple announced the transition in April.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Apple set the annual salary of its new Chief Executive Officer John Ternus at $3 million as part of a compensation package following his appointment to lead the company.