IOC's executive board approves inclusion of boxing at LA 2028 Olympics

Outgoing IOC president Thomas Bach confirmed the news at a press briefing on Monday following an IOC executive board meeting in the Romanos Resort in Costa Navarino.

Bach, who is set to step down as the IOC chief in June, said that it still needs an approval from the full IOC session later this week but has confidence in boxing's return to the Olympics.

"I am very confident that the session will approve it so that all the boxers of the world then have certainty that they can participate in the Olympic Games L.A. 2028 if their national federation is recognized by World Boxing," Bach said.

Boxing has been an Olympic sport since 1904, but due to issues related to governance, officiating and financial management, the IOC suspended its recognition of the International Boxing Association in 2019.

With no new governing body recognized for boxing, the boxing competitions at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and the Paris Olympics last year were run directly by the IOC.

Last month, the IOC recognized a new governing body, World Boxing.

Earlier, Kazakstan's Gennady Golovkin had commented on the IOC’s decision to grant provisional recognition to World Boxing as the international sports federation.